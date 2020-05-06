Netflix announces a project modeled on HBO… featuring Lisa Kudrow (Friends)!

Netflix has revealed the first images of a sitcom that reminds you oddly of one of the last premieres of HBO, with Hugh Laurie to the head. The actor, whose role as the most iconic was the Doctor House series House, premiered last January the comedy Avenue 5, in which he plays the captain of a cruise holiday interespacial that suffers from a small problem.

Four months later, Netflix has announced the arrival of Space Force, whose argument is different but you can’t avoid to remember slightly to the fiction of HBO. The series of Netflix is created by Steve Carrel and Greg Daniels, creator of the legendary The Officewhere Carrel was one of the main protagonists.

Steve Carrel is the general Mark R. Naird, to which the army of the united States responsible for the mission of leading a new branch of the u.s. Armed Forces: the Space Force. From his base in Colorado, the general Naird will have to do everything possible so that man may return to the Moon.

The official Twitter account of Netflix has revealed in a tweet the first images of the series, as well as its cast and its release date provisional: next may 29.

FIRST LOOK: Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Lisa Kudrow co-star in @realSpaceForce, created by Carell & The Office’s Greg Daniels. Premiering May 29 pic.twitter.com/2mY85TVvvR — Netflix (@netflix) April 8, 2020

Alongside Steve Carrel, who returns to play the head of a group of workers as it did in The Office, will star as John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, or Tawny Newsome. We’ll see if they have as much success as the series about Dunder Mifflin and its staff.