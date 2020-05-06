Netflix is preparing a sequel to “Extraction” – News Last-minute Guatemala

Steve Carell presented today the first trailer of Space Forcea new series from Netflix that the actor will return to the comedy television after his successful work in The Office (2005-2013).

Precisely, Greg Daniels, who adapted the united States the format of the british original The Office (2001-2003), is the co-creator of Space Force and the one responsible for that Carell has returned to the laughter on the small screen.

This series, which will premiere on Netflix on may 29, revolves around the creation of a military force dedicated to operations in space. This premise was inspired probably by the decision of the president of the united states, Donald Trump, to develop a separate branch within the military forces to operations outside of the Earth.

Carell is joined in this series by actors such as John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Gift Lake. “Space Force he came from a fairly atypical”, explained today the protagonist and co-creator of the series said in a statement.

“Netflix was this premise that they believed that it could be for a number of fun. This idea made everyone laugh in a meeting: the idea of a series about the origins of a fictitious Space Force. I knew that idea through my agent, and Netflix I proposed the series to me, and then I talked to Greg, and we all had the same reaction. Not had series, had no idea beyond the title,” he said.

Daniels, for his part, highlighted the aspect satirist of Space Force and called attention to the “heroism” of the early years of space exploration of NASA and the current approach. “It seems that there is now a dispute by colonizing the space. The contrast between that and the superoptimistas early days of NASA, when it was a triumph for all humanity lead a person to the Moon, it is a good topic for satire,” he said.

Carell and Daniels are rediscover one another as well on tv after their successful collaboration in the series of NBC The Officethat is one of the content star not original to Netflix, and that still can be seen today as usual with reruns on u.s. television.

Based on the british series of the same cult that created Ricky Gervais, The Office recounting the absurd, ridiculous, and hilarious day-to-day company trash in Scranton (Pennsylvania, USA) using a style of fake documentary (mockumentary).

Next to Carell, The Office, which retains a fan base very large and loyal social networks, boosted the careers of actors such as John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling, or B. J. Novak.

In June last year, it was learned that The Officeleave Netflix and join in 2021 to Peacock, the new service streamingthat prepares NBCUniversal.

*EFE