New classified to the Ladder Match male and female for Money in the Bank 2020

By Romina Lugo – PUBLISHED on 25/04/2020 AT 01:29

During the broadcasts of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, King Corbin defeated Drew Gulak and it became a new classified Corporate Ladder Match men’s Money in the Bankthe next pay-per-view of the company. In addition Lacey Evans defeated Sasha Banks to qualify for the Ladder Match Female.

Gulak was on the verge of winning his match but his opponent managed to get out of the three count and the escape of his rival. While Drew went to the ringside to find Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro took him by the back and attacked him against the steel stairs. Gulak tried to continue with the match, but Nakamura and Cesaro attacked Daniel Bryan. Gulak tried to help his partner but Corbin restrained him and applied his final move end of day to get the victory.

In the case of women, Sasha Banks attacked the right arm of Lacey Evans throughout the fight already his rival had written his name crossed out in the right-hand side. The champion Female of SmackDown tried to distract Evans with a photo of her daughter while Banks tried to make a roll up. By the delay of the referee, Lacey managed to escape the account and this caused the anger of both Bayley and Sasha, when The Boss turned to continuár, Evans threw a punch that fainted and got the three count via pinfall.

With these results, Lacey Evans joins Asuka, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Dana Brooke to the Ladder Match for women that will be at Money in The Bank. The last place will be decided next week between Mandy Rose and Carmella. In the case of men, Cobrin will compete against Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, and Rey Mysterio. The last participant to confirm will be defined between Dolph Ziggler and Otis

Let’s remember that Money in the Bank will take place next may 10 from the Titan Towers in Stanford, Connecticut, and you can see through the WWE Network or via pay-per-view. Then, the official board of the event to date.

Billboard Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2020

Corporate Ladder Match for the Money in the Bank Male

Daniel Bryan vs Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs Otis or Dolph Ziggler

Corporate Ladder Match for the Money in the Bank Female

Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs Carmella or Mandy Rose

Championship of WWE

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Championship Universal WWE

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Championship of Women of SmackDown

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Do not forget to visit Solowrestlingthe web with all the news of WWE. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next PPV from WWE is Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be updated with all news related.