New Valley Girl Clip goes to the shopping center – / Film

Girl of the valleythe romantic comedy as a teenager in 1983 starring Deborah Foreman as a rich girl from the Valley, and Nicolas Cage as a punk from Hollywood who falls in love with, now has a new musical version that will arrive this month. The plot of the film remains almost the same, even set in the 80’s. But this time there are songs. And also the dance numbers, choreographed by none other than Mandy Moore. There is a new clip of Valley Girl in line and, interestingly, has no songs. But it has many pastel colors-bright 80 to your eyeballs.

Clip girl valley

Based on everything I have seen until now, Valley Girl is not for me. And that’s okay! I hope this finds its audience, because it stars one of my favorite actresses working at this time: Jessica Rothe. Rothe is the protagonist of the movie Happy Death Day, and is so good at them that I find it really shocking that now is not a biggest star.

In this clip, the character of Rothe, Julie, joins with his friends (Chloe Bennet, Ashleigh Murrayand Jessie Ennis) in the shopping center. And, one can assume that once the camera cuts to this scene, what maybe begin to sing? I don’t know, just guessing here. This is a musical, after all. In Valley Girl, Julie “is the last Valley Girl of the 80’s. A creative spirit is free; Julie spends time with her best friends shopping at the Galleria shopping center and making plans for the prom. That is, until he falls in love with Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a punk rocker from the Sunset Strip, that defies all that the Valley and Julie represent. Despite the rejection of friends and family, Julie must leave the safety of his world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Girl from the Valley “.

The film was directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, and also starring Mae Whitman, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone and Camila Morrone. Find Valley Girl at select autocines and digital May 8, 2020.

Interesting posts from around the Web: