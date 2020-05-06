Nicole Kidman adds its fifth television project with “A Good Marriage”

EFE • 6 May 2020 – 09:21 AM

Nicole Kidman continues to be involved in the business of television after the success of “Big Little Lies”, because it will work as executive producer of a series for Amazon that will adapt the novel “A Good Marriage”, by Kimberly McCreight, reported this Monday the trade magazine Variety.

This is the fifth television project in progress which involves Kidman, who will produce and star versions television of the novels “Pretty Things”, also for Amazon, and “Nine Perfect Strangers”, in this case Hulu.

In “A Good Marriage”, Kidman will work as executive producer of the series that will bring to the small screen the novel of the same name, which tells how the murder of a woman in an elite neighborhood of New York triggers a research about the secrets that hid his partner.

The adaptation of the book is the fifth television project in which Kidman is involved after the success that has been reaped with “Big Little Lies”, a tv fiction HBO that starred with Meryl Streep and whose argument is also based on a novel.

Kidman won the Golden Globe for best actress in a leading role for this fiction.

Among his assignments included the adaptation to the platform Hulu “Nine Perfect Strangers”, a work of the same author, that “Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty.

In the second place, Kidman will work with HBO on an adaptation of the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, which in television is called “The Undoing”, whose premiere is postponed indefinitely.

In addition, it also will produce and will star in the novel “Pretty Things”, Janelle Brown, for the catalogue of Amazon Prime Video under the direction of Reed Morano, one of the creators of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Finally, Kidman is the executive producer of “The Expatriates,” a serious dramatic Amazon directed by Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) and based on the homonymous novel by Janice Y. K. Lee.