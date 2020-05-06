Noah Cyrus and Jimmy Allen, very romantic in his latest single

It is clear that the talent runs through the veins of the family Cyrus. The little sister of Miley Cyrus is slowly entering the music industry. Noah Cyrus has had a couple of collaboration with Alan Walker in ‘ All Falls Down’ or the deceased XXX Tentation in ‘Again’ and until now, we had heard interpreting some topics R&B and even hip-hop.

Since estrenase July, Noah Cyrus has gone more to the pop melodic. So it has proved with this collaboration with Jimmy Allen called ‘This is us’. A theme that also the distance from the country that sings normally Jimmy.

The song had premiered in February and has finally come to light a video clip that recreates the story perfectly. It is a song about love and finding yourself in the other person. In the video clip we can see how Noah and Jimmy struggle against the obstacles but manage to be found, as in the relationship on which they sing: “Because it was just you, and that was just me before we found love and now, this is us.” (“Because you were only you, you were only my before we could find love and now this is us”)

“This is Us” Music Video. Out now 🤙🏽https://t.co/HeFSZwWerv — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) March 10, 2020

The skills of interpretation are clear in the video clip, and every time we see more of Miley Noah Cyrus. The two are great artists with an amazing voice that is always accompanied of a great performance. It appears that Noah Cyrus is planning to go to premiering more songs to increase your repertoire and be able to do a tour for his country, where increasingly has more and more fans. The next 20 of march, premiere of his new single and will also feature a stunning video clip: