Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly could be in a relationship

Yesterday took place the 62° edition of the Grammy awards at the Staples Center, California. The city of Los Angeles dressed gala to welcome several stars of the music. Once the ceremony ended, it gave way to the iconic after-party, in which was attended by celebs like Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Sebastian Yatra and more.

However, who gave what to talk about during the after-party, was the sister of Miley, Noah Cyrus, who spent the evening in the company of the rapper 29-year-old, Machine Gun Kelly, which made it avivaran rumors of a possible relationshipas they were walking hand in hand at NeueHouse Hollywood, the place where took place the meeting; likewise, they did not hesitate in posing together for the paparazzi.

According to sources close to both personalities, and witnesses within the after-party, Noah and Kells “they were holding hands since we came for a break from the after-party, and so continued during the rest of the night. It seemed that they were on a date”. How this will be the beginning of a new relationship?

Noah Cyrus at the Grammys 2020

Despite not being nominated, the interpreter ‘Make me’, he went to the Staples Center in the company of their parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, as a show of support, because Billy was nominated for various categories, among which are best music video, best duo and best recording of the year for his hit ‘Old Town Road’, a collaboration with Lil Nas X, in which, the musicians were winners.

Likewise, Billy Ray was part of the multiple live performances during the 62nd installment of the Grammy, because it, took the stage at the Staples Center to interpret their previously mentioned success in the company of the rapper for 20 years, Lil Nas X.