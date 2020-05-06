Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova share experiences on Instagram

The relationship of friendship between Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova it is strong and durable. Both are treated as friends and you can sense that so many years on the circuit and allow the two of you have exchanged experiences and experiences in which the players of elite must remain strong, whether positive and negative. During the afternoon of the day of today, both icons of our sport they shared for a while with the public through a direct Instagram in which they talked about topics vital to an athlete, how to keep your mental health on track and work on self-acceptance, the personal journeys of each player and some anecdotes that did not leave anyone indifferent. This was the best of the chat between both of you.

– The moment in which they both knew (Sharapova): “We met at an exhibition event, we were both very young. I don’t know if in that time you’ve already won a tournament, was at an event in La Quinta, Indian Wells. We played a double joint and you said that if ganabas we would have dinner together. You’ve won and then I realized that really what you said seriously, so I ended up going to a japanese restaurant that night (laughter). You were with a camera old and you asked the waiter that we take a photo. And here we are now. I believe that one day you comportaste as a fan (laughs).”

– The withdrawal (Sharapova): “I think the transition after retiring has been totally different to what I imagined, especially for the challenges that we’re finding on a mental level today. At the end of my career I was motivated by what would happen after quitting. I was very interested in working with different companies, in architecture, in art. These last two years my strength of will was a brake in my physical, in my body. I suffered a lot physically, I thought they were potholes that I could overcome, was looking for any way to do this, but was still suffering on the track. My father asked me if I wanted to go with him to play a little tennis, and answered him not, what what he was thinking (laughter). There were things that were part of me, but no longer felt the same way when, for example, went to the basement, and I started with the stationary bike, I thought that what I was doing. My interests outside of the track have facilitated my transition has been amazing to be a part of a lot of things out of the track related to advertising. I think that, in that sense, throughout my career I have been able to build a solid base for what happens when you leave tennis”.

– How to pass the quarantine (Djokovic): “Right now at home I love to make smoothies, toast with avocado tomato… you’ve spoken about the mental challenges that we are in this quarantine. At the beginning this situation created some anxiety in menot by the fact of not being able to step on a tennis court, but by the uncertainty of not knowing what was going to happen with the season. As an athlete, especially in tennis, you feel that you need to have clarity in your calendar to set goals, distribute your energy and establish routines. I have a lot of interest in the world of health and well-being. I’ve been reading a lot about people in the industry who I consider mentors. I think there is a lot to do with everything that happens in tennis, when I read something about the topic helps me to be in tune with my body. I have spent a lot of time reading about the metabolic functions of our body, on our mental health and our spiritual health. In that sense, I’ve always tried to be aware and to apply a holistic approach to my life and my tennis. Everything we do before we go to the track, and how you feel with yourself, I think it has a lot of weight in what happens on the track. That’s why I’ve tried to gain knowledge to get to know me better, to keep learning, because the tennis is still given for 11 months of the year, wears a lot”.

– How to maintain the level of consistency and competitiveness for many years (Sharapova): “I think that it is important to mention my origins. When I came to the united States was always, “that was out”. That girl that was in his own world, very thin, did not have the best English… but it was good, had potential. I realized that the track was not necessary to engage in a friendship, but know what it was that I had to do, to maintain a high level of concentration. That is a quality that came to me almost naturally. That level of concentration I have used to my advantage for many years, and I think that has served me to compensate, at times, the lack of a great physicist or a “tennis supernatural”. My hits have come with a lot of work, have not come naturally.

That feeling that I have not been given anything, that I have not achieved anything in easy way, I have carried with me throughout my professional career. When you win your first Grand Slam you encounter many situations that are beyond your control, and I felt that the only way to continue to be very good at what mine was keeping that level of concentration. When it is match day, Maria closed the door of the hotel and gets in the car is very different to the Maria who is there, training, every week. I visualize my tactics, I think of how I feel, I reflect on the pressure… it is my way of being. I’ve never pretended to be what I am not. This I have been I, always, from day 1, and I’ve been consistent with that.”

– How to recover mentally from negative situations (Djokovic): “I think that the recovery in the mental plane is something that I have spent a lot of time, be able to recover soon to feel negative emotions like disappointment or fear. I have worked in to be able to convert that in a way have confidence in track to be successful in what I do.

The tennis in the first part of my career was based on winning, work hard, meet targets, brute force. Now, in the last 4 or 5 years and with the new way of looking at life that being a father has given me, I have realized that the tennis represents a field of battle, a sort of school of life for me. On the tennis court I am angry as I’ve ever done in my life: for all the young people that are watching this, please do not see my videos, breaking rackets (laughter). On the track I’ve been down many times and today, sometimes, I still do: throw the racket, cry… when I was able to differentiate my behavior on track with regard to who I really am, when I accepted the pressure that supposed to be on the track alone and show your emotions, when I was able to accept all my negative attitudes of the past on the track, gave a great step for my mental health and to be able to recover mentally from it all”.

– How to handle different aspects of your career (Sharapova): “Sometimes when we do not have knowledge about an aspect of our career, or perhaps we are not interested in, leave it in the background and that allows people to take advantage of our work. All of those things, like the management of our bank accounts, a personal porfolio… take them, do them on your own or at least find out about them, have a knowledge about them so that you can serve you in the future and not have people who are profiting from your work”.