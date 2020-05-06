NXT may 6, 2020 | live Results

NXT MAY 6, 2020 .— The yellow mark on WWE continues to show strong signs in their weekly schedules. The night of today will have nothing less than two fights holders, something out of the ordinary, but the situation calls for it. The contention that more flame the attention is for the Championship Women’s NXT, belt will play Charlotte Flair at the dangerous japanese Io Shirai. The action is issued from the facilities of the WWE Performance Center, in Orlando, Florida.

The other fight card holder is one that normally would have been reserved for a TakeOver: Adam Cole against Velveteen Dream is to play in the Championship NXT. Will you be able to Dream to end the longest reign in the history of this belt?

In addition, Johnny Gargano will face Dominik Dijakovic, while Karrion Cross will make its debut, accompanied by the stunning Scarlett.

