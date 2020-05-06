Of actress hot to designer top

Eva Mendes meets 46 years old away from the focus of the media. The actress afro-cuban takes time without doing any work in front of the camera, because for years he took the determination to leave relatively side the facet of interpretation to devoted to the world of fashion design. In this sense, Eve, that was and still is considered one of the sexiest women and explosive in the world, it also dramatically changed her way of dressing.

Far are those campaigns of lingerie that the star of Hollywood protagonizaba in underwear. The same thing that the form-fitting dresses as she walked down the various red carpets of the scene from the cinema, where boasted of his voluptuous and prominent figure. Now, the maximum Eva Mendes is much more elegant and demure.

This change of style also spoke to the root of the relationship that the designer started with Ryan Gosling, who maintains a happy and discreet relationship from each other during the filming of Crossroads in the year 2012. Together the actor The Journal of Noah, Eva has been able to form a beautiful family, who are parents of Emerald, of five years, and Beloved, of 3.

Just a year after meeting the father of her daughters, Eva began to collaborate with the firm New York & Company. A brand that allows you to develop your facet more creative, with proven good taste in matter of fashion and that continues to work since then. Next to this business, Eve has also passed in some of the big Fashion Weeks and, in addition, is the best ambassador of the signature, because whenever you can take the opportunity to show off their designs. Do you want to see how it has changed and evolved their style in the last few years? Click on our gallery images.