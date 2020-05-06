Oh Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan are the couple of karaoke final!

I fell in love to the network! Yesterday Shailene Woodley shared Instagram two videos next to Sebastian Stansinging in a break between takes of their new film “Endings, Beginnings”. For the karaoke night, the actors sang the hits “Hungry Eyes” Eric Carmen and the success of Cyndi Lauper, “Time After Time“.

The companions of the scene showed off their voices in the playful clip, with Stan particularly impressed by the skills of singing actress “Big Little Lies”. “Sometime around 3am during the week 2 or 3 of filming, @imsebastianstan made us oeuvre through some secret door and … and … well”, subtituló Woodley the posting, remembering the entertaining night.

In “Endings, Beginnings”, Woodley plays Daphne, a woman who is facing a recent breakup and find themselves caught in a love triangle. In addition to the character of Sebastian Stanthe third in discord is nothing more and nothing less, the character portrayed by the star of “Fifty Shades of Grey”, Jamie Dornan.

The two men competing for the love of Daphne, appear to be of very different profiles. One is an academic, sensible and sensitive, while the other is more of a “bad guy” and spontaneous. The film is directed by Drake Doremus, who had already been fans of the romantic drama film “Like Crazy” from 2011, starring Anton Yelchin, Jennifer Lawrence, and Felicity Jones.

The beginning, end and creative freedom

In a recent interview, Woodley talked about working with Dornan, Stan, and how was your dynamic in the screen. “Luckily, the whole film was improvised. There was a scheme of 80 pages, and we jump him together, “ said Woodley. “You need to be open, vulnerable and sensitive to working in this medium. We were fortunate to be able to do this“, concluded the actress. “Endings, Benginings” is now available for rent in digital.