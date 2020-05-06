Once a year, Leighton Meester is transformed into Blair Waldorf

6 years ago on Valentine’s day, Leighton Meester gave her the “yes” forever to Adam Brody and recently, he became one of the revelations of the coolest ever.

Lieghton, as you know, I gave life to the iconic Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, but her husband is not far behind, as they also played a famous character: Seth in The O. C.

In an interview for E News! the actor said that once a year, he and Leighton are disrazan of their famous characters: don, Seth, and Blair Waldorf

Of course, the fans do not to fantasize that one day they can share photos of this incredible tradition of couple.

OMG! WE URGE THOSE PHOTOS.