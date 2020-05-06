Oscar awards 2020: Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, and more supermodels gave the present at the party of Vanity Fair

The magic of the Oscars 2020 he finished not once delivered the final award, but rather moved to the lavish feast of Vanity Fair. Not only involved a series of costume changes on the part of the nominees and their quotes, but the list is extended to those media figures outside the film world. Influencers, singers, and more celebrities wore their outfits more drawn to the iconic after party hollywood.

The presence of the supermodel was all the more remarkable, because their eye-catching faces complemented each of their successes in the field of style and sophistication. We tell you who were the most photographed, and what were their respective looks.

In the first place, Heidi Klum was shocked with his daring choice, and captivated all those present. The iconic supermodel of the 90s wore a bright design of Georges Hobeika Couture covered in beading from the neckline to the bottom hem. A sensual opening in the chest, making the top into a dress bodice itself, giving the look of a great originality in the field of clothing. In regards to your hair, opted for a hairstyle style totally: collected, casual and extravagant.

Heidi Klum, by Jean-Paul Gaultier. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The former star of Victorias Secret, Adriana Lima, was another of the models most acclaimed of the event. Opted for a model draped asymmetrical Ralph and Russowhose embroidery details with crystals, pearls and tiny stars metalized took all the limelight and further enhanced the elegance of the look satin.

Adriana Lima by Ralph and Russo. (Photo: EFE/EPA/RINGO CHIU)

The model of south africa Candice Swanepoel he returned to the media sphere with a dress worthy of their audacity. Signed by the mogul haute couture Zuhair Murad, was one of the most strident in terms of color, shape and decorations beyond all subtlety. The light blue satin was chosen to the all of their production: from the lush top of one shoulder to the wide overskirt with tail.

Candice Swanepoel by Zuhair Murad. (Photo: EFE/EPA/RINGO CHIU)

The top brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio dared to a dress fuchsia body with sweetheart neckline Giorgio Armani: a design modern, elegant and true to her own style. A long black tail is unfolded from its back through a loop connector, breaking with the apparent minimalism of the piece.

Alessandra Ambrosio by Giorgio Armani. (Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP)

Joan Smalls wore one of the designs most risky of Vanity Fair. Patented by Schiaparelli Haute Coutureits uniqueness was given by the lack of righteousness and order among genera and folds. A finish asymmetric was complemented with a few eccentric maxivolados on the skirt, contrasting in terms of colour and shape. Two teatcups bright were the times of cleavage, while a few contact lenses turquoise fostered the prominence of the unpublished dress.

Joan Smalls by Schiaparelli. (Photo: EFE/EPA/RINGO CHIU)

Finally, Behati Prinsloo crowned as the celebrity most minimalist of the night. Opted for a set total black of two parts, whose skirt shot low left to the sight of his underwear in the same shades. Combined with a minibolso covered in glitter and sandals Alexander Wang of the same features.