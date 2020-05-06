People with moles age more late and other curiosities of the skin that you did not know

Do not kill the messenger. We have recovered the claims of a dermatologist’s German, Yael Adler, in his book ‘a Matter of skin’ (Ed. Uranus), a controversial voice that was not cut at the time of making statements on the skin as the led holder and that you will read below. In its day, this controversial doctor became a bestseller all over the world. We summarize for you in search of dictation of beauty that won’t leave you indifferent.

Apply many products is counter-productive

That tremble at the Korean women and their routines of beauty in nine steps because, according to Yael Adler, many ranges of skin care (face and body) to coincide in the following irony: first remove the fat –that acts as a protective barrier– with soap to subsequently restore it with a cream. “It would not be necessary to use so much cream if you do not retreat from the sebum the skin’s natural so aggressive.

Cosmetics Korean, chinese and japanese, what differences are there between them? (Imaxtree)

In the face, you simply apply it in the areas straps or desquamatedas in the cheekbones and sometimes on the lips. The T-zone (forehead, nose, eyebrows, and chin) tends to be so fat that it requires no more”. Another product in the point of view of a dermatologist: the peel. “It is only suitable if the skin is prone to a excessive keratosis, thing that generally happens with acne. Otherwise, only benefits manufacturers, and can even be dangerous because it pierces our protective skin barrier”.

Who is soap too smells worse

It is due to that the excess of hygiene alters the microbiome, which favors the allergies and bad smells. “The germs begin to multiply because the acidity of the pH –caused by the soap– is insufficient to keep them in check. These germs change the good body odor, that good becomes bad”. The dermatologist proposed to agree on a compromise: it allows the shower daily and always when we use just water, since it has a neutral pH that will not dry the skin as much as soap.

Cover up your smell, what causes divorce?

The messages sent by the skin through the scent glands are decisive in the choice of partner. “Thanks to them we perceive if the immune system of the companion is compatible with our own. But, due in part to all kinds of soaps, shampoos, espráis, fragrances, etc, we risk cover up our own smellwith your important information and nuances. So that the nose will be quickly induced to error, and then we already have the mess mounted and is just in bed with who should not or, worse still, to the doors of the marriage”.

Perfumes jewel.

People with moles age more later

The reason is found in the telomeres, a kind of swabs responsible for protecting the ends of the chromosomes that, during the aging process, will be eroded. Well, the author reveals that a few british researchers have discovered that the people with many moles possess great bookings of telomeressynonymous with a youthful longevity.

Cindy Crawford. (Getty)

Melatonin, the next active anti-aging

The known as sleep hormone it is a true guardian of the genes. “It makes a work more effective than the vitamins E and C, which are given a good protection potential. Currently is studying how it can be useful in the manufacture of sun creams and regenerating tissues. Against the hair fall there is already an effective therapy with injections of melatonin in the scalp to stimulate the hair root”.

Picking prevents stretch marks

“Apply the cream, and then massage with the thumb and the index finger, pinching a fold of the abdomen or the hips. Squeeze the roll, it stretches up a little and let you go back to your site before moving on to another area.” The author proposes to repeat the operation in any place where there is risk of an excess of tension cutaneous (and the reason why it breaks the skin and appear stretch marks).

Bath oil, with care

According to Yael Adlerthe bath oil it should be enjoyed sparingly, “not only because the bathtub is slippery and anyone could end up with a traumatic brain injury, but because it serves only if it makes good use of him.” It should be dry it by tappingfor that you create on the wet skin a film of antiperspirant that helps to retain the water. “If you rub very strong, the oil will drag down with them the lipids of the skin and we have not won anything, but on the contrary”.

The oil melts with your skin. (Unsplash)

Sex makes you pretty, but not them both

The increased estrogen that causes in women “combat pimplesmakes the hair to grow more abundant and brings more smoothness to the skin.” In the case of men, the testosterone improves the tone of the muscles and the beard growth, though also favors hair loss. “That’s why the young Adonis, when they have their first true girlfriend, they tend to lose a few hairs”.