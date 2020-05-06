Pia Watson, and the challenge of shooting with Brooke Shields

This February 14, will be premiered in the billboard national the romantic comedy “Crazy for you” starring Jaime Camil and Sandra Echeverría. The tape was filmed on the beaches of Jalisco and Nayarit in 2018, is directed by Diego Kaplan and written by him also in synergy with Gary Marks. The premiere in the united States will be on the 21st of February, since there is also distribution international, for example, Brian Baumgartner, Brooke Shields, Jason Alexander and James Maslow.

And is the actress Pia Watson who talks about this project which is expected to be to the liking of the audience; she plays “Mali”, a couple of “Megan” (Ana Belena). Together they go to the retreat that happens on the island where “Hank” (Jaime Camil) accompanies “Jess” (Sandra Echeverría). He has a obsessive compulsive disorder and to the adventure your medications do not travel. Then, when the madness of “Hank” breaks out, “Mali” and “Megan” are a support for “Jess”.

“It is a romantic comedy that talks about the search for love, the ideal couple, and many times we do not realize that the limitations that exist so that we find that person are not necessarily in the other, but rather that they are problems or complexities that we have in ourselves. ‘Jess’ takes a lot of time looking for the love of his life and encounters with ‘Hank’, there is a spark of love and understanding, she invites him to a retreat that will happen in an island in the middle of nowhere, but he looks medicated to keep you in balance, but now does not have his medication with him and comes to the place zero ready”.

During the trip, “Mali” and “Megan” they will be going through a difficult time as a couple. “What happens to them is somehow parallel to what happens to ‘Jess’ and ‘Hank’, because despite the fact that they already have a relationship and already they are going through a time of difficult relationship and are at the moment where they decide to continue or terminate”.

Points out that the dynamics of sharing with foreign actors was very funny: “Because even if you work with actors from Mexico, who come from different schools, there is a certain way of working, we all know in some way how working production in the country, how to work with a director, although each person is different. But to participate with players from another country was interesting, as in the issue of language, because the director suddenly, he was going to wave and gave the instructions in Spanish and, for example, Brian did not understand him. Then, there was an entire system that began to generate naturally to explain to Brian what was going on”.

With many projects

Pia is developing two updates on the scene at this time “Mah!” where she shares credits with Dora Lamb, and the other is “Only with her”.

In 2019 made a separate tape that is called “Conversations”, will be released by the end of 2020. So also did another tape in the united States with Luis Gerardo Méndez, is a production of Focus Features completely in English. Filmed this 2020 another movie and a series. In addition, it prepares the launch of a novel he is illustrating it herself, which will be published on Amazon.

JL