Premieres in May Studio Universal | AFP

Due to the quarantine in which we find the whole world Studio Universal concerned about it gives you some new releases for may that you can enjoy on your tv.

Will be some films that are sure you already know or at least have heard mention, if you like Emily Blunt you’ll be able to discover and solve the disappearance of “The Girl of the Train” next to the beautiful actress.

The film Whiplash you will remember how enthralling it can be the music, and you’ll have the pleasure again of seeing the beautiful Jennifer Anniston in “Living with my Ex”.

One of the genres most requested could not miss to this may, the genre of horror and triller begin with World War Z and last pro not least The Ring you will continue to give reasons for desvelarte, in May, the we live film.









Here are some of the synopses and trailers.

The Girl in the Train ( Friday, 1 may at 20:00 hours)

Rachel (Emily Blunt) is a woman devastated by her recent divorce, who spends each morning on the way to his work to fantasize about the life of a couple seemingly perfect lives in a house for which his train passes by each day.

But then one morning, Rachel is witness from the window of the train a shocking event and is involved in the mystery that it reveals.

Whitplash (Thursday, 7 may at 22:40 hours.

The objective of Andrew Neiman (miles Teller), a young and ambitious jazz drummer, is to succeed at the elite Music Conservatory on the East Coast. Marked by the failure of the literary career of his father, Andrew harbors dreams of grandeur.









Living with my Ex (Monday, 25 may at 22:05 hours)

Story on the consequences of a rupture sentimental. Gary (Vince Vaughn) and Brooke (Jennifer Aniston), after two years of dating, they discover that the love they had professed to have disappeared. The trigger is a little discussion home, which ends up being in a fight outrageous.

The problem is that none of the two wants to quit the apartment; and so began a battle in which no shortage of friends and relatives to advise them to go to war “psychological” to get the other to leave the home.









World War Z (Saturday, 30 may at 17:50 hours)

When the world begins to be invaded by a legion of undead, Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), an expert investigator of the United Nations, will attempt to avoid the end of civilization in a race against time and destiny.

The destruction to which is subjected the human race leads him to travel the whole world looking for the solution to stop this horrible epidemic.









The Ring (Thursday, 28 May at 21:45 hours.)

Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) is an investigative journalist who does not give much credit to what he considers a kind of urban legend: apparently circulating around a video tape with terrifying images, which is accompanied by a telephone call in which is predicted, with a week’s notice, the mu3rt3 who has seen them.

