Presents Steve Carell advancement of Space Force

United States.- Steve Carell, yesterday presented the first trailer of “Space Force” (“Space Force”), a new series from Netflix that the actor will return to the comedy television where he triumphed for his successful work on “The Office” (2005-2013).

Precisely, Greg Daniels, who adapted the united States the format of the british original “The Office” (2001-2003), is the co-creator of “Space Force” and responsible for that Carell has returned to the laughter on the small screen.

This series, which will hit Netflix on may 29, revolves around the creation of a military force dedicated to operations in space.

The premise was inspired very likely by the decision of the president of the united States, Donald Trump, to develop a separate branch within the military forces to operations outside of the Earth.

Carell is joined in this series by actors such as John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich and Gift Lake. “Space Force arrived in a fairly atypical,” explained the protagonist and co-creator of the series said in a statement.

“Netflix was this premise that they believed that it could be for a number of fun. This idea made everyone laugh in a meeting: the idea of a series about the origins of a fictitious Space Force. I knew that idea through my agent, and Netflix I proposed the series to me, and then I talked to Greg, and we all had the same reaction. Not had series, had no idea beyond the title,” told the actor.

Daniels, for his part, highlighted the aspect satirical “Space Force” and highlighted the “heroism” of the early years of space exploration of NASA and the current approach.

“It seems that there is now a dispute by colonizing the space. The contrast between that and the superoptimistas early days of NASA, when it was a triumph for all humanity lead a person to the Moon, it is a good topic for satire,” he said.

Carell and Daniels are rediscover one another as well on TV after their successful collaboration on “The Office”, one of the flagship series is not original to Netflix, and that still can be seen today as usual with reruns on the television. (EFE)