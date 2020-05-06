Prior WWE NXT may 6, 2020

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 06/05/2020 AT 12:43

The USA Network issued this evening, the weekly program number 33 of NXT on tv, event was recorded at Full Sail Universiry of Winter Park, Florida. Our editor-Nicolas Lafferriere will bring all of the information in vivo through the report weekly. In this news we will provide information on the matches, segments announced and times of the show.

This week there will be two fights holders. Charlotte Flair will defend the Cameonato of women of NXT to Io Shiraiwhile Adam Cole will defend the title of NXT with The Velveteen Dream. In addition, Karrios Kross and Scarlett made their debut. We will also be in action, Finn Bálor, who will look for the person who ambushed two weeks ago.

Billboard WWE NXT may 6, 2020

Championship NXT

Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream

Championship NXT

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai

Dominik the Source vs. Johnny Gargano

Schedules WWE NXT may 6, 2020

6:00pm: Guatemala city (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

Guatemala city (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras) 7:00pm: Mexico DF (Mexico), Bogota (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador), Asunción (Paraguay)

Mexico DF (Mexico), Bogota (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador), Asunción (Paraguay) 8.00 pm: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santiago (Chile)

New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santiago (Chile) 10:00pm: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay) 01:00 (early morning of may 7): Canary Islands (Spain)

Canary Islands (Spain) 02:00 (early morning of may 7): Spain

How to see WWE NXT may 6, 2020

WWE NXT can be seen online via WWE Network. The platform offers a free service for the first month.

Do not forget to visit Solowrestlingthe web with all the news of WWE. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next PPV from WWE is Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be updated with all news related.