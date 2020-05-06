Rachel Bilson (‘The O. C.’) speaks for the first time of the relationship of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester (‘Gossip Girl’) after her break

The couple of Seth and Summer in ‘The OC‘that marked an entire generation of adolescents, and even more so when he discovered that his actors, Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody, they were together in the real life.

However, the romance ended shortly before the series after a three year relationship, and now Brody carriesto 6 years happily married with Leighton Meester and they have a daughter.

This crossover series teens with ‘Gossip Girl‘, where Meester played Blair Waldorf, it was the only thing that comforted the fans.

Now, a magazine has been nostalgic, recalling the romance of the actors, but what nobody expected is that Bilson was pronounced.

“The breakup of Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody basically we ruined the institute,” read the message alongside a picture of the two.

“¡¡¡SORRY!!! It was very good!“he responded to Rachel with a heart, referring to her marriage with Leighton.

The publication has revolutionized the fans, who have been delighted with the friendliness of Rachel. The actress, who also had a daughter with Hayden Christensen, confirmed his new relationship with Bill Hader in the past Golden Globes.