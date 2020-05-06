Richard Gere and Alexandra Silva have been parents of their second child, People

Two years after getting married and just one after welcoming their first child the common, the american actor Richard Gere and businesswoman Spanish Alejandra Silva have welcomed their second child, another boy.

The magazine Hello! has been reported exclusive of the birth, that you were unaware of more details. It is not known when he arrived the child into the world, nor your name. In recent years, privacy is the house brand for the marriage to Gere-Silva, who did not fail to see photographs of your link, nor of his eldest son, Alexander. For now, the couple is resting with the newborn on his ranch in the state of New York.

The couple had announced this second pregnancy in early November and also through the same publication. Also by this means, and no photos or details, as on this occasion, announced in February 2019 the arrival to the world of his eldest son, Alexander. In their social networks, where it is becoming less active, Silva also has given hints of this new arrival to the family.

This new addition to the family is her second offspring in common, but the third from both. Alejandra Silva (or Alexandra Gere), 36 years old, has a son named Albert, for seven years and that esfruto of his previous marriage along the mogul mining Govind Friedland. The actor, 70, is the father of Homer James Jigme, who in February turned 20 years old, and that is the fruit of his previous marriage with model and actress Carey Lowell, with whom he had a relationship between 2002 and 2013.

In the rancho New York where he now has been welcomed by the small and where, in addition, pass the pandemic of the coronavirus, they were married two years ago, in mid-April of 2018. Your previous pregnancy, the Alexander, came to be blessed by the Dalai Lama. “Very happy to receive blessings for our precious treasure to come… I couldn’t mention without before have told him that His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” said she in a message from your account of Instagram in September.

The wedding is also kept in the sole and absolute discretion. It was the third link for Gere after their marriages with the model Cindy Crawford (who split in December 1994 after four years married) and later with Lowell, the who announced their separation in 2013 after 11 together. For Silva, it was his second wedding, after Friedland.

Gere and Silva —daughter of the builder and former vice-president of Real Madrid, Ignacio Silva— come together from five years ago. “Our karma is attracted when we met,” said the actor on Silva. The couple has been known for years, since the actor is a good friend of the family, but ordered in one of his visits.

“I was a little lost, without light, and know you gave meaning to my life. Was to feel that someone extended a hand and taught me my true path”, has told the actor his now wife. He, for his part, has said of her partner: “I’ve found the quiet life and happy that I’ve always wanted”.