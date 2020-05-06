Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow in the new movie from Marvel, which arrives in April in movie theaters

Disney announced last week a new trailer and a new poster for the 24th film in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel comics, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, “the Black Widow”. Directed by Cate Shortland, with the road map from Jac Schaeffer, and Ned Benson’s production, with Kevin Feige.

In the first movie, the Black Widow, and brings in the cast is Scarlett Johansson playing the title character, with the addition of David’s Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, O. T. Fagbenle, Ray Winstone and Oliver Richters and the story starts from the events of ‘ Captain America: Civil War, in which Natasha Romanoff, confronts us with the darkest parts of his past, until he comes up with a conspiracy, a dangerous attached to it.

Romanoff is the only one with a force that will not stop until we bring her In to deal with her history as a spy, and the relationships have stopped, that she had left behind long before he became an Avenger.

The film began development in June 2004, the Liongates, however, the project did not continue, and the rights of the film revert to Marvel Studios and Scarlett was then cast in episodes of the character in the films the NATURAL, into which she began with ” Iron Man 2 (2010). In the Marvel comics, and the Ap have expressed interest in a potential film in the soil, many times over the next few years, before the development is progressing, with the addition of Schaeffer, and Shortland, in the year 2018.

The film will premiere in Brazil on the 30th of April, and in the United States on the 1st of may, and is already being highly anticipated by the fans of Marvel who are waiting for such a long time for a movie with the real story of Natasha Romanoff, as he was in your life prior to joining the group, and The Like.

For In This Classic