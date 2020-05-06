Scott Disick enters rehab for substance abuse

Scott Disickwho liked the old photo of the kiss on the Kourtney Kardashiandecided to watch it again and again. According to the The E! News, Scott went into rehab in search of help for their struggles with substance abuse.
In accordance with the motor vehicle, an item of Sofia Richie he entered a treatment facility last week in Edwards, Colorado.
“It’s the truth. Scott, did you check in the last weekit, ” said a source. “He has received a lot of guidance for Kourtney, and it has required that he is able to help. Things are getting bad in the last few weeks, and Kourtney will not allow it to be turned into a child, unless he receives treatment“.
Scott has already struggled with the issues of substance abuse, but I have been sober in the last few years.
He has sought treatment for the last time in 2017, after he had been admitted to hospital. Not long after, the owner started it for the first time, Sofia Richie, and continued to stand firm, for three years.
A source revealed earlier in the The E! News the model has had a positive impact on the health and sobriety of Scott.
By Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rolla’s
“The whole world understands and sees what Sofia makes Scott happy, and it’s important to them. Scott is an amazing place, and the family could not care more if he / she is close to you. They know that he is in a good place, and that is the kind of influence Sophia had on him“he told the source.
The two were last seen together when they took a walk on the beach in Malibu, where they were spending the quarantine.