Scott Disick enters rehab for substance abuse

Scott Disickwho liked the old photo of the kiss on the Kourtney Kardashiandecided to watch it again and again. According to the The E! News, Scott went into rehab in search of help for their struggles with substance abuse.

In accordance with the motor vehicle, an item of Sofia Richie he entered a treatment facility last week in Edwards, Colorado.

“It’s the truth. Scott, did you check in the last weekit, ” said a source. “He has received a lot of guidance for Kourtney, and it has required that he is able to help. Things are getting bad in the last few weeks, and Kourtney will not allow it to be turned into a child, unless he receives treatment“.

Scott has already struggled with the issues of substance abuse, but I have been sober in the last few years.