Serena Williams changed the rackets for the catwalks and I shared your new work in the networks

Without a doubt, one of the features ms known Serena Williamsis his outgoing personality that never fails to surprise.

The famous tennis player has been very active in the social networks from which they would start to quarantine and from your personal account of Instagram, has demonstrated an amazing creativity.

A few das, the athlete is uni to TikTok, where caus furor for a quirky video where it shows competing against herself.

It should be noted that not all of it is fun, Serena has also published several methods that has been using to train for this isolation to be ready when it’s time to go back to the courts.

As he passes the quarantine by the coronavirus, the younger sister of Venus, did a session camera in the who accepted to be the new image of the brand Stuart Weitzman.

The born in Mchigan after this confes: Working and finished this exciting project with Stuart at the beginning of this year. I hope that through this campaign we can share a message of hope and optimism.

Serena Williamswho is the second-largest winning Grand Slam in the tennis history with 23, revel feel very excited with this project.