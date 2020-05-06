Sexy, talented and very cuban

Eva la Caridad Méndez (Eva Mendes) was born in Miami, in the mid-1970s, of cuban parents (Eva Pérez and Juan Carlos Méndez). Like I, grew up speaking Spanish with her parents, English with their siblings and their friends; ate cuban food; and no doubt listened to the music of Celia Cruz and Benny Moré in your house, also.

Our paths lead us in quite different directions: his grace Latin became a sought-after Hollywood actress, model, spokesperson of famous brands and super-businesswoman and I try to preserve my cuban heritage in the daily exercise of Journalism.

Unlike me, Eva adapted his name for the world anglo (changed the “z” for an “s” in his last name and removed the tilde), and with his family left what she coined as the “Little Cuba” of Miami to go live in the west coast.

Product of the separation of her parents when Eva was a young girl, grew up in Los Angeles, studied, and “was discovered” by accident, after that a talented manager saw her photo in the portfolio of a friendship. The rest, as the saying goes, is history…

The beauty of cuban-american began to act at the end of the years 90. Starred in films such as Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998) and Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000). Made an appearance that changed his career Training Day (2001), and has played a number of roles in 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) with Denzel Washington.

Took on the role of female protagonist in Hitch (2005) as the love interest of Will Smith, becoming one of the first hispanic play the main role in a romantic comedy.

Her classic beauty also helped to catch cameos in music videos, as well as the opportunity to serve as international spokesman of the giant of cosmetics of Revlon.

His life changed drastically when it became part of the cast of The Place beyond the Pines (2011), film in which she met her current partner, actor and heartthrob Ryan Gosling, with whom he has two daughters.





Although her career as an actress has been on pause for the moment (the last time it appeared on the big screen was in Lost River 2014), Eva is tackling his most challenging role yet to date: the mother.

Emerald, 5 years old, and Beloved, of 3, are being raised by Ryan and Eve, with a focus on very discrete: “The girls are very in touch with their creative sides,” she told the magazine Latin“and it is so beautiful to see… I Try not to give too much to my opinion about what they like”.

But at the same time, as a lioness protects her cubs, Eva is very private about his personal life. Although it is a public figure in social networks, make sure you don’T post photos of your famous couple and their daughters.

In a recent publication in your account of Instagram, wrote: “In regards to Ryan, just publish retrospectives of things that are already ‘out there’ (such as images of movies that we did or things like that). My man and my children are deprived.”

When she is not busy as a pillar of his home, puts on the hat of “business woman” to oversee his clothing line, “Eva by Eva Mendes”, with New York & Co.

In six years he has achieved a style that evokes an era of elegance, class and luxury. His muses are his sisters and his mother, who looked to dress when she was a child.

“I have two older sisters, and I remember see them and my mom when you did and look at what they were wearing. I looked and I loved to see them feel good by wearing something beautiful,” he said recently in an interview with Hello! USA.

Treasures numerous old photos of his mother in his youth and admits he is inspired by the glamour of the hispanic women of that era, including the mexican actress and singer, María Félix, whom he considers an icon.

Today, Eva has with the women around you, your family and your partner’s, to model their designs. This ensures that your collection is suitable for women of all shapes and sizes, because, as he says, “we have women of all body types in my family.”

Like most working mothers, feel guilty when you devote a lot of time at work, but at the same time, realizes that as well gives a positive example to their daughters.

When you are feeling overwhelmed, he reflects on his mother and the sacrifice he made when he left behind his native Cuba…and traveled to the united States with three small children… “How did he do it?” he asks…

When, last march 5 turned 46 years devoted a special message to his mother through his account on Facebook: “46 years Ago I gave my mother hell and she gave me life” … Thank you for STILL making me my beans and rice with milk cuban (yes, my Mommy still it spoils me. If you eat steak, I still would cut the steak. It is something cuban). I love you mommy! Today you celebrate! “

Eva has mastered the art of juggling between motherhood and work. His life mirrors that of many cuban exiles who have had to adapt in a world that is bi-cultural. Along with his young family, has created a special blend, a chili sauce that preserves its roots and, at the same time, incorporates the american traditions.

Eva says that her cuban culture is very important.

“As you get older, you realize your quirks and what makes you different are the things to celebrate. Today, I say, “Mommy, how do you make beans, as well as these”? I am very proud of my culture, where I come from”, she stated to the magazine Latin.

Eve and Ryan try to instill this cuban that his daughters are learning the language of their grandparents because Eva and her parents insist on speaking to them in Spanish. Like Eve, eat cuban food and listen to cuban music at home.

The actress has adorned the covers of many magazines, has been recognized as one of the latino women most beautiful in the world, has been considered a sex symbol and, however, says, that although it is very ambitious and loves to take risks, to have an empire is not one of their objectives.

Despite his fame and his wealth, his successful line of clothing and the many years of success that await you, Eva has not forgotten their struggles, their humble beginnings, or its origin.