Shailene Woodley called the secret life ‘one of the most difficult things’ you’ve done

Shailene Woodley you are taking a look at his time starring a pregnant teenager, Amy Juergens in “the secret life of The american teenager”, the role that launched his career.

In a recent interview with Bustle, the actress of 28 years, described his experience in the series for ABC Family as “one of the most difficult things” that you have made. According to Woodley, had a contractual obligation to continue filming the series, although it “did not agree” with many of the messages in the last few seasons of the program.

“When I signed up in ‘Secret Life’, I read [three] episodes and signed a contract for six years. [Those episodes] it all hit home, “ he recalled.” I had friends in high school who were pregnant. It felt like everything that I wanted to send to the world. “

The series, which was developed between 2008 and 2013, was quite progressive in their previous seasons. However, as the years passed, the program preached ideologies that are more conservative, including the characters that are reserved for marriage because others are ashamed for having sex.

“There were many things that were written in the scripts that not only I, but a large part of the cast, did not agree,” recalled Woodley. “There are belief systems driven that were different to mine. However, legally, I was trapped there. Until the day of today is one of the most difficult things I’ve had to do. So to be in the ‘Secret Life’ led me to be more vocal about my own belief systems “.

After “Secret Life,” Woodley played the main role in many films over the age of majority as “The Fault in Our Stars” and the franchise “Divergent”.

“I lost my virginity, like, seven times on the screen!” said Bustle. “I lost my own virginity in a way little romantic and a little attractive, [so] It is very therapeutic for me than to interpret these characters I was showing young women what they can expect. “

Woodley also turned to a painful experience of a relationship unhealthy in the past for its role as a sexual assault survivor Jane Chapman in “Big lies”.

“I have had sexual experiences very traumatic. Translate[d] my personal trauma in what I was experiencing in the best way that I knew “, he explained.” There have been times in my personal life where [I] you want to experience something with someone, but you’re so afraid of what that is [so] you stop “.

The star of “The Spectacular Now” said he attributes much of his recovery to be in an open relationship.

“I had a lover who taught me a lot about my own body and my own emotional connection with the sex,” he recalled. “It was then when I felt that I healed my relationship with sexuality, when this beautiful man entered my life and helped me to walk through that journey. I love sex. I think that is one of the experiences most underestimated, undervalued and less appreciated than we have.”

Woodley revealed for the first time his participation in an open relationship in an interview with The New York Times at the beginning of this month.

“Listen, I am someone who experienced an open relationship and a relationship deeply monogamous in my life,” she told the publication. “I think we’re in an era in which there should be no rules, except those designed for two people in a society, or three people, let whatever you do to float your boat!”

“But there must be a level of responsibility in any relationship dynamic, and that responsibility is just honesty, communication and trust”, he added. “Apart from that, it’s really not our business what people choose to do with their lives.”

