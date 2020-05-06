Shailene Woodley is caught in a love triangle in the new Drake Doremus

The american director Drake Doremus it has become in recent years one of the favorites of the independent scene internationally thanks to films like Breathe In, Like Crazy and Equals, which have earned him awards at festivals such as Sundance and Venice. Now, Samuel Goldwyn Films it brings the official trailer of the upcoming movie Doremus, entitled Endings, Beginningsin which was nominated for the Golden Globe and the Emmys, Shailene Woodley, becomes embroiled in a complicated love triangle between friends Frank and Jack, played by Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan.

According to the synopsis official, Daphne (Woodley) is adrift in life. Living in the guest house of his sister, regularly witness fights between his sister and his brother-in-law, which exacerbates his growing despair with regard to the long-term love. Then, in one of the festivities of her sister, Daphne knows Frank (Stan) and Jack (Dornan). Both are immensely attractive, though in very different ways: one is the bad boy of the free spirit, unpredictable and always ready for adventure; the other is sober, intelligent, sensitive and involved in your career as an academic.

Unable to choose between these opposites, it ends up bouncing between them, enjoying the different ways in which each man sees, as if you were audicionando different versions of herself and the life that could be waiting. The script Endings, Beginnings it was written by Doremus next to Jardine Libaire, and the film was released worldwide last September in the International Film Festival of Toronto.

In addition Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan, the cast will also include the winner of a Golden Globe and an Emmy, Kyra Sedgwick, Matthew Gray Gubler, Lindsay Sloane, Ben Esler, Noureen DeWulf and Wendie Malick. The film hit theaters and digital platforms in the next 1° march. Let’s take a look at the trailer below:

