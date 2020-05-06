Shailene Woodley is desperate to join the franchise of “Star Wars”

Shailene Woodley it is known for having starred in the franchise “Divergent” and, more recently, for his performance in the critically acclaimed “Big Little Lies” HBO. However, in a new interaction the program of Conan o’brien, the actress has revealed her devotion for another great saga, the iconic “Star Wars”.

Expressing your passion for the franchise is so strong, Woodley admitted that she would be willing even to play a Stormtropper if you are presented with the opportunity. Given your impressive resume, it would not be too far-fetched to see the actress take on a more prominent role in an upcoming project, if it continues to hear.

“Probably looks crazy, if I was presented with the opportunity to be the protagonist of a Star Wars movie, listen… I wouldn’t say no” shared Woodley in the tv show. “I also think it would be cool to be an extra. I think it would be great to put on a uniform of a soldier, and being on the set all day, making the same path back and forth, to simply be a witness of the magic.”

“There is something so magical in movies such as that, and part of being an actor is that you see the interior of the same. Sometimes thats great and sometimes that can take some of the magic, so I don’t know if I’d want to ruin the magic for me.” From Daniel Craig to Ed Sheeran, the series is no stranger to great talents to take roles unrecognizable. Woodley argued that the various cameos in the movie, “Hook”, are an example that many figures can take a role small in a great film.

“Do you remember the movie Hook? Do you know the amount of people who appeared as an extra in that movie, all friends of the filmmakers?”, he questioned the actress. “I love it, I think it’s great. I think it would be great to be able to tell my children one day, ‘do you See that stormtrooper? That’s who I am” . Never believe me, but…”, he joked Woodley.

Lucasfilm currently has several projects Star Wars in march, leading fans to wonder what could be the next in advance. Recently it was announced that the creator of “Russian Doll” is just in charge of a new title would have a female protagonist can listen to the request of the actress?