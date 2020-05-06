Shailene Woodley out why the rejection of projects in Hollywood

For her, acting was a hobby that he liked and not thought to turn it into a job.

The american actress Shailene Woodleyshared what rechazo projects to work in Hollywood because of health concernssince that time the actress was going through a bad time in addition to being criticized for the negative.

The actress of 28 years, revealed to The New York Times, which all start in their stage of adolescence and later when I was twenty years old:

In the final part of my adolescence, I had a strong idea of my identity and the meaning of life, but after I went through an abusive relationship. That, combined with, to be honest, the commercial success that I had in this industry, they started to hurt my strength,” he said.

In addition, he said that for her, acting was a hobby that he liked and not thought to turn it into a jobalso stated that during this time he was faced with problems of anxiety, fear, and competitiveness, which I believe it to be a strong fight in his mind and ego, something that had not happened previously.

Woodley, said that in the 20 years I felt very sick, was at that time when he was working in the science fiction film Divergent, where she played “Beatrice Prior”.

When I was doing the film of ‘Divergent’ and working hard, also what was going wrong with an all-natural, deeply personal and terrifying. That’s why I said no to many opportunities because I needed to meet better.”

Also faced criticism for not accepting the roles that he had been offered at that time:

Those roles ended up going to colleagues of mine that I love. They came to have much success, but there was a group of people that would say to me, ‘oh you shouldn’t have missed that!’ or ‘I shouldn’t have been sick!'”

Finally, Woodley, mentioned that in this moment, feel at peace and stablealso grateful for having lived through those bad moments, because they have been not wanting to go through that situation.

