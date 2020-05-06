Before the dangers to the Earth by the damage that humans have done to the environment, many people have decided to put their bit of sand and the famous are no exception, discover what it is capable of do Shailene Woodley, the actress out of the series that seeks to save the planet.

Shailene Diann Woodley

Shailene Diann Woodley best known only as Shailene Woodley it is a native of San Bernardino, California in the united States. He began his career in front of the camera as a model child at four years of age, but it was not until 2011 that the fame and success came after their performance in “The Descendants” to side of George Clooney, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe.

I don’t even know what to think, I am so grateful”. Shailene Woodley , actress

However, while now starred in great movies and television programs award-winning, she it is not like any other Hollywood starin fact Shailene is an actress out of a series that seeks to save the planet.

He began his career at four years of age. Photo: Hollywood

So looking to looking to save the planet Shailene Woodley

Shailene has a style of life which she herself termed as “alternative” because it is very concern for the environmentand he believes it’s not enough to just talk about it.

For this reason, the young actress going to a farm to pick their own food and drag large jugs to the mountains of California to collect water of natural springs.

Also manufactures its own products of beauty, from face cream to body lotion, and toothpaste, in addition to producing chocolate and medicinal herbs homemade.

The skills in nature really fascinate me in many ways, and it is something that I really like to dabble”. Shailene Woodley , actress

In his private life, Woodley takes its style hippie even further, then only buy used clothing. Although, suspends this rule to their appearances on the red carpet, because that says that it is part of your job as a star of “wear a uniform”however, he absolutely refuses to wear fur or diamonds.

Also, washing your hair only once a monthwhich, was probably more easy after that had to cut their long locks to the drama of the cancer “The Fault In Our Stars”, in 2013.

Of course, who makes the well, Shailene donated her cut hair to a foundation that makes wigs for children suffering from terminal illnesses.

I think that the most important thing we can do as human beings at this time is to honour in full”. Shailene Woodley , actress

Shailene donated her cut hair to a foundation. Photo: Hollywood

An actress out of the series

Unlike other girls of the TWENTY-first century, the stunning star flaunts the obsession of modern society with smart phonesso that he refuses to have a mobile device. Woodley says that prefer to talk face-to-face with the people and loves to ask for directions instead of having a GPS in your pocket.

For these things it is safe to say that Shailene is a girl out of series that seeks to make the world a better place for all.

