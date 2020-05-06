So they changed the actors of The Big Bang Theory 12 years after (photos)

Warner Bros. Television/CBS/Broadcast



When you see your friends every day, sometimes you do not realize how much they have changed with the passage of years. Unless they are like the cast of The Big Bang Theory, which looks almost identical even 12 years after its release. We challenge you to look at your before and after and not to convince you that the time is super relative (or that we live within the Matrix).

#1 Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter)

Charley Gallay/Getty Images



Johnny Galecki has changed so much and, at the same time, nothing. It is impossible not to recognize him, but with hair a little longer, the beard with gray hair and wrinkles on his face looks more mature and wise. Now, you imagine giving classes at the university.

#2 Kaley Cuoco (Penny)

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images



In 2007, Kaley had a face that looked more child, with cheeks more rounded and a hair cut as a youth. Believed impossible that the actress looked more beautiful than at the beginning of the series, but we showed that it is like good wine.

#3 Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz)

Charley Gallay/Getty Images



Sometimes the only thing you need to look completely different is a small cut of hair, or even change of hairstyle nothing more. The evolution of Simon Helberg was a photo of yearbook school picture of author on the back cover of a book.

So excited to play George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at @pasplayhouse Dec 12-23. Eat celebrate Christmas with one of the greatest holiday stories of all time! Plus we sing our own jingles. https://t.co/JIgn5RB3Eh pic.twitter.com/oBv6WIDwNa — Simon Helberg (@simonhelberg) December 12, 2018

#4 Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



The only, SINGLE change that showed Melissa Rauch is so different that you see someone with glasses and without them. Outside of that nothing! She continues to be identical, and makes us believe that you have a source of eternal youth in your bathroom.

#5 Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali)

Charley Gallay/Getty Images



When adulthood arrives, sometimes it does very well. As well as Johnny, know that it is Kunal Nayyar, but there is no doubt that now they could also hire him as a model for commercial of perfume.

#6 Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper)

Vince Bucci/Getty Images



Jim Parsons has always been younger than it actually is. But come on, not even science could explain why it also has not aged in over 10 years. Is for a case of Unsolved mysteries.

#7 Me Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler)

Michael Buckner/Getty Images



Again: a hair cut can transform your appearance entirely. Do you know what the only difference between a photo and the other? The make-up. End.

