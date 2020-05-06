Sofia Carson announces his new collaboration beauty

Sofia Carson is the new global ambassador Revlon’s.

The actress and singer is joining this worldwide brand of beauty to a campaign. Carson has joined the list of women before her have been images of the brand as well as the actress Gal Gadotthe model and businesswoman Ashley Graham, the model and activist Adwoa Aboah and the model Eniola Abioro.

Sofia commented on his relationship with the make-up and how significant is this partnership for her: “Since I have memory, one of my favorite places in the world, it was the vanity of my mother, where I discovered my love for the fashion world, the beauty and also the lipstick perfect red Revlon. What I used in my first presentation, and dance in each recital, performance and competition dance after that. I felt invincible on the stage with my red lipstick, as if I could be and do anything”

“I’m very proud to join other amazing ambassadors for Revlon that inspire both me and to countless women all over the world. The campaign “Live Boldly” by Revlon he speaks to the woman for which I was raised; a woman who is brave and who fights strongly for his dreams.”

In addition, the President’s Global Revlon shared because it seemed to him that the singer who has millions of followers is perfect to be the global ambassador of the brand: “I have seen Sophia evolve into a woman passionate and dynamic, with a great charisma and a positive energy that we spread on everything it does, from its projects for action and music to their commitment to charitable causes,” added Silvia Galfo, “She is the embodiment of our spirit “Live Boldly”.

Carson will begin to appear on behalf of Revlon on all media platforms from the spring of 2020.