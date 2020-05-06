Sofia Carson, new image of Revlon – Newspaper in The Caribbean

Revlon, a brand leader in global beauty, announced as their new Global Ambassador to the actress and singer Sofia Carson.



Carson joins a list of women bold, daring and unafraid to represent Revlon, including the actress Gal Gadot, the model and businesswoman Ashley Graham, the model and activist Adwoa Aboah and the model Eniola Abioro.

“Since I have memory, one of my favorite places in the world, it was the vanity of my mother, where I discovered my love for the fashion world, the beauty and also the lipstick perfect red Revlon. What I used in my first presentation, and dance in each recital, performance and competition dance after that. I felt invincible on the stage with my red lipstick, as if I could be and do anything,” said Sofia Carson.

He added, “I’m very proud to join other amazing ambassadors for Revlon that inspire both me and to countless women all over the world. The campaign “Live Boldly” Revlon speaks to the woman for which I was raised; a woman who is brave and who fights strongly for his dreams.”

While Silvia Galfo, president Global of Revlon, said she has seen Sofia evolve into a woman passionate and dynamic, with a great charisma and a positive energy that infects everything he does, from its projects for action and music to their commitment to charitable causes.