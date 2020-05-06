Sonya Deville attacks to Mandy Rose with profanity｜ Superluchas

The war continues on social networks of the former best friends Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Something rather curious, is that the former peleadora of MMA has been making use of a very strong vocabulary. Both in networks and in television, so called “bitch magazine” Mandy in the most recent edition live WWE SmackDown.

► Sonya Deville attacks Mandy Rose

Shut up man, the only thing envious is your ass of all the shit that comes outta your mouth. https://t.co/TPihsjXVPH — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 20, 2020

— I’m proud of what I achieved, NO one can take that from me! It is a pity that my ex-best friend has had so much envy for so long.

— Shut up. The only thing that has envy is to your rear, the entire mie*** that comes out of your mouth.

The most important thing is to highlight that this rivalry will continue here on the 10th of may, the date of the PPV Money in the Bank 2020, in which very surely, Mandy and Otis fight to Sonya and Dolph Ziggler.