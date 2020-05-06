“Sonya Deville has become a star” • TurnHeelWrestling

Through this program, FOX called WWE Backstage, Beth Phoenix commented that Sonya Deville became a star when he performed a promo last Friday on SmackDown.

During the last program FOX called WWE Backstage, we conducted the usual review of the weekly shows offered by WWE. During the analysis, commented on the promo performed by Sonya Deville last Friday on SmackDown, where he has led quite a few compliments on the part of fans and people related to WWE. One of those people who has praised Sonya Deville has been Beth Phoenix. Below we will show you the video.

Love it or odiala, @SonyaDevilleWWE became a star at that time. – @TheBethPhoenix

Ember Moon also spoke about it and commented that the fighting Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have a good story and would make a great fighter in the future. Without a doubt, was a success on the part of WWE in giving more freedom to Sonya Deville in the sector of the microphone, let’s hope Sonya is not unique in having that freedom, and more fighters to be able to develop much better your character.

Remember to check out TurnHeelWrestling to stay abreast of the latest news on WWE, AEW and other companies Pro Wrestling. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks to not miss any of the new features: Twitter, Facebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.