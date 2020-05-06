‘Spider-Man: Far from home’: Cobie Smulders didn’t know his turn in the film

Warning SPOILERS!

‘Spider-Man: Far from home’ has become the first film of the trepamuros, and the third from Marvel Studios this year, exceeding the long-awaited barrier of one billion dollars. However, the movie directed by Jon Watts is attracting the attention of the public due to another reason other than, we are referring of course to your amazing and shocking scenes post-credits. And is to discover in the second that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) had actually been replaced by the skrulls Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) left more of a viewer completely lost. In fact, the own Smulders has revealed that he didn’t discover the secret until a week before the premiere.

Taking advantage of an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress explained that he did not know his character had been supplanted throughout the film until Kevin Present (president of Marvel Studios) told. “Literally, a week before the premiere of the film, I discovered thanks to Kevin Present that they had filmed an extra scene with Maria and Nick” details Smulders “It was added in post-production. And my scene in the car belongs to the first footage that was deleted from the movie”. Likewise, the canadian claims not to know what has been the fate of your character. “I was excited, but also confused. I asked Kevin: ‘Well, where is she? What is afoot?’. I don’t know where to go with this, or if it is a hint of what is to come. I love that it was another layer of the film.”

With Marvel, everything is possible

Obviously this revelation has led many fans to wonder how long it takes Nick Fury using the Skrull as their double official. There are some who even theorize that in reality we have never seen the real Maria Hill and that this leads to being a shapeshifter from the first installment of ‘The Avengers’. However, Smulders is not in agreement with this idea and points out that his character will surely be doing some secret mission. “They could change it to be so, but in my opinion, it is not so. I don’t know where it is, but I hope that I am on vacation somewhere. In this world, you’re probably on another mission”.

Likewise, before the premiere of ‘Captain Marvel’ leaked several pages from the art book of the movie in which you could see to a Skrull taking the form of Nick Fury current. Which of course served as a basis to speculate on whether the character was going to die or not during the course of the tape, and would end up being replaced. This fact led many to believe that Marvel Studios was preparing an adaptation of ‘Invasion Secret’, an event described in the bullets originated in the wake of the replacement of many heroes and villains for part of the race Skrull. And although this has not been confirmed, it does seem to point out that the house of ideas does not leave anything to chance.