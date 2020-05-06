Star Wars: Disney+ shows the trailer and the pster of the documentary of The Mandalorian

Star Wars est reviving in Disney+. The platform, which has in preparation a new series, gave the key to presenting The Mandalorian, an ambitious production, which is protected by Jon Favreau that tells the story of a mercenary mandaloriano in troubled times in the galaxy, right after the each of the Empire Galctico. With a character as Baby Yoda as a flag, the show for the platform streaming is revel as a success and as she finishes to produce its second batch of episodes, as it has confirmed a third. But, how will raises a series as? If you make a few das I anuncibamos Disney Gallery: The Mandalorianthe ambitious eight part documentary we explain how management the first series of real image of Star Warstoday we know his pster officer and his card trickr before its premiere on the next may 4, Disney+.

Eight episodes temticos with the creators of the series

Divided in 8 episodes, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian find a glance without precedent to the execution of the series starring Pedro Pascal. With each chapter, the goal of Disney is to focus on each one of the facets that makes it possible for The Mandalorian the series, which has charmed the viewers of Disney+, explicndonos a good number of factors and unknown elements. To do this, the documentary to be sustained on numerous interviews, images never seen before, and discussions in the round tables organized by executive producer Jon Favreau, who will take charge of bringing his vision about the shooting of a series only in Star Wars.

The first captulos will be focused on the particular process of filmacinthe legacy of Star Wars by George Lucasthe cast that gave life to the charactersthe innovative technology of the series and the art behind the scenes. For your port, as I could not be of another way, we will have episodes in which there explicarn how disearon models, effects, and creatures of The Mandalorianaddition of the influences and creative connections with characters and objects from Star Wars across the galaxy.

“ “We had a great experience doing the series and we hope to share it with you”

Besides Jon Favreau, for round tables on the carrying out is having Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathersas well as the executive producer Dave Filoni and the directors Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow and Rick Famuyiwa. “We had a great experience doing the series and we hope to share it with you,” explained Favreau. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian it is brand new in the platform streaming the next may 4, known to be the Da Star Wars.



