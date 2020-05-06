Stop 2 narcomenudistas in the GAM with marijuana and cocaine

Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico city arrested two suspected narcomenudistasin the city hall Gustavo A. Maderowhere , after a record was found possible to marijuana, cocaine, stone and cash.

In a statement, the SSC of the capital, explained that the incident occurred in the colonia Juan Gonzalez Romero, mayor’s office Gustavo A. Maderowhere police officers were conducting patrols on remand, however, observed two men who came to the exchange of clear bags, the interior of which contained green vegetable dry with the characteristics of marijuana.

Later uniformed police came to check, and conducted a review pretrial where they found 18 bags of transparent plastic with green vegetable dry, possible marijuana, 32 wraps of black color is its interior, which contained a solid substance, probably cocaine in stone and cash.

In such a situation, the two men of 21 years of age and the seized material were presented to the agent of the Public Ministry in the Central public prosecutors Office of Research to the Attention of the Crime of informal drug economy, who will determine their legal status.