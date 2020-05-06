‘Stumptown’, Cobie Smulders is ‘Jessica Jones’ without superpowers

Stumptown (literally translated as the “city of stumps”) is one of the names by which it is known to the city of Portland from the mid-NINETEENTH century, when in full growth the residents of the city cleaned quickly the land to be able to build, but they left the stumps of the trees.

More than the city in which it takes place, this description is used to define to Dex, the protagonist of this new series of ABC, a an ex military man now turned detective private living with the ravages of war as stumps has chosen to ignore. Cobie Smulders is really perfect in this drama in which, as Jessica Jones, load with the weight of a traumatic experience that drowns with alcohol, sex and work. And as the heroine of Marvel, also gives and receives good hits, but with the disadvantage of not having superpowers.

The first scene of this pilot works as a clock. Mixes action with humour is organic and shows us conclusively to a detective with resources, impulsive and resilient you only need those minutes to sell us on the series.

(Source: HBO Spain)

In the remaining we know the rest of characters, a cast with familiar faces as Michael Ealy (The Good Wife), Camryn Manheim (Person of Interest), When One Cardinal (Godless) or Jake Johnson (New Girl), in addition to Cole Sibus, a young actor with Down syndrome, who plays here the brother of Dex.

Based on a comic book of the same name, and adapted for the screen by its author (Greg Rucka), Stumptown do not let be obliged to check all of the boxes that requires a pilot of a string generalist to tell us that the protagonist has a past, and what isor teach the rest of the characters that we get to know a lot of them, but does so with grace and shows you have potential in about 40 minutes very entertaining.

The charism of Cobie Smulders is undeniable and the series knows how to take advantage of it to show us that Dex has many talents to do the work, but also personal matters unresolved that allow you to explore your side more vulnerable. To lack of to discover how they work the cases of the week and the development of the characters through the season, Stumptown it is presented as one of the most attractive proposals is strong and the fall season of the networks. I’m going to see it.