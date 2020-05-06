Superstar farewell could be the mysterious hacker of SmackDown





During the last few weeks, WWE SmackDown has been visited by the presence of a mysterious hacker. The hacker in question, initially I used to send mysterious messages that appeared on the television screens of the WWE Universe watching at home, and at various points on the monitors that are present behind the stage during a show.

In the final episode of the blue brand before WrestleMania 36, the mysterious hacker sent a message that conveyed that “the truth will be heard”. During the battle of Otis and Dolph Ziggler, the hacker appeared on the Titantron but he did not reveal his face.

The hacker then revealed that they were Sonya Deville and Ziggler who sabotaged the appointment of Mandy Rose Otis. Interestingly, the hacker unknown has also opened a Twitter account.

Possible identity of the hacker SmackDown

With the WWE Universe still speculating about who could be the mysterious hacker, the former superstar Lio Rush fua to Twitter to post a photo of himself that implies that he is the hacker of the blue brand. In the picture, you can see the Rush in front of a computer while your face is covered with a hood, similar to how it appears the hacker on SmackDown.

On April 15, WWE let him go to Rush and to other Superstars as a measure, and budget cuts to the current pandemic of coronavirus. At this point, the former champion weight cruise NXT currently is not signed to any promotion and it remains to be seen if it is just making fun of the history of the hacker or talking seriously.

