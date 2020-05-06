The 6th place of the Money In The Bank male will be decided on Raw

The company has announced today that the sixth and final spot for the Money In the Bank men will be decided in a Gauntlet Match next Monday in the program red

After the injury of the Apollo Crews in his fight against Andrade last Monday on Monday Night Raw, has been a vacancy in the new format of the combat of stairs. The fighter suffered a bad fall and was injured in the knee. Apollo was already qualified for the battle at Money in The Bank that grants you a chance to fight for the World Championship in WWE or by the Universal where and when you want to its possessor.

WWE has confirmed the gauntlet match by a note on his Twitter account. Here is the tweet.

Remember that after this, there are two free holes in the combat with stairs. The fifth spot will be decided in the battle that will take place this Friday on SmackDown between Otis and Dolph Ziggler. “The Show Off” and Otis already seen the faces at WrestleMania where interfieron Sonya Deville in favor of the former intercontinental and Mandy Rose did the same helping one of the two components of Heavy Machinery. Otis came out of The Showcase of the Immortals as the winner.

And the last ticket for the ladder match Money In The Bank, shall be determined by a Gauntlet Match next Monday on Raw. Still, WWE has not disclosed to its participants. For the moment, there are already 4 fighters confirmed and are the following: Aleister Black, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio.

