the actress who best interprets the moods

From humor to madness, experiencing moments of relaxation and reflection, the actress shared on Instagram the hurricane of emotions that is living during the days of confinement. Causes us the thousand and one “as is” and we love it.

Naomi Watts in the balance… But in quarantine, the actress was encouraged to show its B-side, less zen. Photo: Instagram.

Naomi Watts it is one of those people that during the quarantine is showing his other sidethe B-side, or face less well-known.

Always see splendid and super glam events and red carpets. And formal and serious in most of his roles on the big screen (21 grams, The Impossible, King Kong).

But in extraordinary times, this version is extraordinary of Naomi Watts.

Naomi Watts at the edge of the attack of nerves

The actress was one of the first Hollywood celebrities that are encouraged to take the dress from diva to show entrecasa, literal, and, more precisely, isolated family in her home in Los Angeles.

In fact, in its first and more funny videos her he shared all his frustration and disappointment in front of the domestic activities and the artifacts of the house.

“When your printer, vacuum cleaner and a dishwasher break in the same day,” wrote the actress, 52 years of age, while in a slow motion video screamed like a wild animal caged.

In that same tone, humorous, shared a video TikTok with his daughter.

Another actress that appeals to humor to portray their days far from the glamour of Hollywood these days is Drew Barrymore.

In addition to the typical postcards of entrecasa during the running of the bulls, Naomi Watts goes up to your feed of Instagram reflections dedicated to his fans. Photo: Instagram.

Reflections of an actress in quarantine

In the last few days, in contrast, Naomi Watts took up the networks to share some thoughts more deep, and with the intention of spreading energy and strength among its more than one million followers.

“During these horrible times, I, like many people, I’m going to for a bit of lightness and hope to have good news,” he wrote.

“These weeks I have tried to use my feed to provide some humor, share it with family, friends and fans and try to lift the spirits”.

Naomi Watts begins to imagine the end of this dramatic period in the Earth and dreams of a change. Photo: instagram.

“I think that it is important to take a moment to remind us that it is okay to ask for help, cry, or wallow… I have shed many tears”.

“Just today I talked with 3 people who were crying on the phone with me and all before noon. There is a lot of uncertainty. So much pain for the loss of the routine, the regularity … And, of course, the work, and, what is worse, the loved ones“.

In his last post, Naomi Watts plays the image of a video call with a group of friends that would be the dream of any producer for a series: more actresses Julianne Moore and Laura Dern, the super models Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington and Laura Brown (director of InStyle magazine).

The image of a video call with his “super friends”. Photo: Instagram.

The album of photos and videos to all Watts

In another of his classic cuartentena -with a guarantee of immediate identification – Naomi Watts also interpreted what happens to millions of people: as the anxiety causes him to take by assault, refrigerator, cupboard whatever! to eat more than usual, or, better said, what I never before ate.

“Eat their feelings”, says Naomi Watts. Photo: Instagram.

“Eat your feelings,” advises while attacking a home-made cake the actress who also went up to the car and explained how to put on a chinstrap and shared a tutorial of makeup in front of the mirror (with a lovely surprise at the end).

A moment of reflection on the Earth and the stress

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children”. 🌍🌳🐘📸🇰🇪 #happyearthday 💚 as Well he cited Naomi Watts David Brower at Earth Daya few days ago.

The actress took advantage of another anniversary, the #NationalStressAwarenessDay,

a day of awareness about the stress, to share another reflection.

“I’m glad there is a day for this, as that is something that we are all feeling at this moment. At the global level !! I am giving you permission to feel it all! (And not just in the “day of stress”) I Feel that I have 7056 different emotions throughout the day, every day. Covering the entire spectrum of dark to light”.

Preparing along with her husband on the phone for a transmission. Photo: Instagram.

And in plan guru invited his followers to do it with her: “she Is well explore it all… The greatest satisfaction is to know that we are all together. I am confident that we will overcome this, after having learned many valuable things along the way. I send love to all. And all my gratitude to all those who work in the first line. Our true heroes”.

In addition to entertaining with his humor and make people think with their messages more intimate, Naomi Watts takes advantage of his fame and visibility to highlight the work of practitioners from around the world and request emotional support and material for them.

Thus, for these days the winner of the Oscar of the Academy interprets the role of ordinary woman dealing with life during the pandemic and quarantine, to get to know her (and love her) more and better.

Naomi Watts before the quarantine: a diva on the red carpet. As we will see as well. Photo: File, Atlantis.

