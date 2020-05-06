“The Blacklist” will combine drawings with scenes shot before the coronavirus – News Last-minute Guatemala

These programs have left the set, but continue to transmit the laughter from the house of their presenters.

The quarantine that live around the world can get to be overwhelming. However, the humor, at any hour of the day, makes the confinement more bearable. Some of the comedians more popular of the industry is kept active, and since their homes are still transmitting their shows of monologues and interviews.

Closed-door with Sofia Niño de Rivera

At the start of the restrictions by the COVID-19, the comedian Sofia Niño de Rivera was faced with the cancellation of many of their live shows. In the middle of the insulation has decided To start door closed. In this program of interviews, the mexican calls to colleagues, actors, footballers and other personalities to talk about their lives, projects and how they are passing the quarantine. Laugh with Sophia and her guests each week for their YouTube channel: @sofianinoderivera.

The Tonight Show: At Home

Without a doubt, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, is one of late nights most popular of EE. UU. and the world. The quarantine moved the program to the host’s house, who has not stopped having interviews with celebrities, such as Mick Jagger, Gigi Hadid and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. In addition, it continues with popular segments, and in each show raises funds to help affected by the coronavirus. Watch on YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Comedians in quarantine

In Comedians in quarantine, the argentine Gonzo Vizán binds to different standuperos of the world. In each episode, comedian contact three colleagues to talk about how they are taking the running of the bulls, but also to do challenges and improvise jokes. This program comes daily through the YouTube channel of Stand-Up Argentina.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Interviews, news, fundraising, music and monologues can not miss in the program of Jimmy Kimmel Live. From his house and his family, the comedian gives fun moments with stars, like Sandra Oh, Tom Holland, Mandy Moore, Jim Parsons, Dave Grohl and Chris Hemsworth. She also talks with doctors and people facing the COVID-19, himself by surprising them with economic support. Have fun with this program on YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Ellen Show

Ellen Degeneres continues to bring laughter to the homes of online. From the living room of his home, the comedian communicates with celebrities, such as Pink, Melissa McCarthy, Kate Hudson, Trevor Noah and Jason Momoa, among others. In addition, it continues with his sketches and monologues and, above all, by supporting the people and groups most affected by the pandemic. Enjoy with lots of laughter on YouTube: @TheEllenShow.