The “Cabré” Hollywood: who are the stars of the film that they used doubles in scenes of sex or nudity

If there is something that tend to match the majority of stakeholders is that the sex scenes are uncomfortable to perform. Even if it is for “naked care”.
“Luckily I have a lot of other elements to do, on how it is arranged, and there are double to do things that I would not do. I went to a level and if you want to do something more for that there double, so it became this scene. I hate with all my soul the sex scenes, I do not like, I do not like seeing them, or in other fictions or movies” he had expressed in dialogue with For if the fliesthe cycle that lead Moskita Muerta and Nilda Sarli by The Eleven-Ten/Radius of the City.
In short, the actor did nothing more that open up in front of a situation that not only in our country but also beyond the frontiers up to the same mecca of cinema: Hollywood.
Is that along the history, there have been many cases of recognized figures who have opted for the double to not do nudity or intimate scenes. Here, some of the most famous cases.
While the ex-wife of Brad Pitt he knew how to make nude in films like Gia or Original Sinin this he chose not to expose themselves. It is so in the famous scene in which comes out of the bath completely naked and walks away is not she, but a double of body.
Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman
The role of Vivian Ward in this hit film changed his life, however the actress used a model to put his body on the scenes in more strong and on the poster promoting the film. “There just is not my thing, apologized to the artist when he was asked for his stance in front of the naked.
Natalie Portman in Knights, princesses and other beasts
In this case, were the producers of the film who decided that, in a scene in which the actress should stay in a bikini for a dip, it is a double which take the place of it. In addition, in The Black Swan, used double for the dance scenes are more demanding.
Lena Heady in Game of Thrones
In your case, was replaced by Rebecca Van Cleave to interpret the scene in which Cersei has to walk naked as a punishment in front of all his people, in one of the most memorable moments of the film.
Isla Fisher in Wedding wedding
In his feature film debut, the actress and author australian appealed to a double for the scenes more risqué. “I feel that if you have a character comic female and then you see her nipples, then it is not funny, which is clearly wrong, but that was my theory and that’s why I didn’t do it”, explained the artist about why he didn’t accept to show her body on-screen.
Mila Kunis in Con derecho a roce
Although the protagonist of the film they had no trouble in appearing half naked in the bed, yes he chose a double when I had to see it in the foreground its tail.
Drew Barrymore in Poison ivy
Turned into a cult film, the actress refused to show her breasts in a scene, so it was decided to resort to a double.
Anna Kendrick in Mike and Dave looking serious bummer
While it was a comedy, in one scene the actress had to strip naked while holding a conversation with one of his co-stars, and decided to appeal to a double. “I will not do that … I’m not criticizing people who do, but I plan to keep doing what I’m doing,” said the artist in dialogue with The Telegraph.
Leslie Mann in The switch
In your case, the producers of the film thought it was better to use a double for the scene topless, as they felt that Leslie did not have “the appropriate attributes”.
Melissa Rauch in The Bronze
The actress herself took care to clarify that it was not she who practiced gymnastics with little clothing during the film.
The artist acknowledged that he used a double for the scene in which she appears naked in a pool cozying up with another woman.
While there are several sex scenes in the film, it was not she who rolled the same, but that was reemplezada by Laura Grady.
Brooke Shields in The blue lagoon
The actress was just 14 years old when she starred in the film, for which the script required him to bare. Reason plenty of to use double of body of age in the scenes more daring, although the scandal as it took place because Shields had to testify before the Justice to clarify the issue.
Isabella Rossellini in The death I feel so good
Despite having shown his body in other films, the Italian actress decided that for this occasion it was best to use a double.
Vera Farmiga in Up in the Air
As the film was shot when she I had just given birth, understood that it was not appropriate for performed a sex scene, even if your partner be anything less than George Clooney.
Freida Pinto in Immortal
“Even I was asked to make the scene. The director said that they would use a double body and that was all. He knew very well what he wanted and he felt that there needed me for that scene,” said the indian actress on your scene nude next to Henry Cavill in Immortal.
Dakota Johnson in Fifty shades of Grey
The protagonist of the movie used a double body for decision in that Christian he gripped the butt with a belt.
While many see her as a sex symbol, she resists the naked and the scenes strong. “Women sometimes have to do things in movies that I can not leave my children to know or see”, he declared during an interview to The Mirror. “Those are things that degrade women,” he explained about his refusal to play a prostitute in a film from HBO due to the sex scenes explicit that this role required.
“I don’t want my grandparents to see my boobs. That’s all,” said the blunt when asked counsel of Glamour magazine on the why of your decision. And, while in the film Machete appears fully nude, the actress herself acknowledged that it was a digital retouching.
One of the protagonists of Sex and the city has a clause of non-nudity in their contracts. Apparently, for a self-esteem issue. “I’m not really proud of how I look,” be honest in an interview with the tabloid Metro UK. In addition, he noted that it does not accept that someone claiming to be her making a scene in the nude.
Known for playing Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, once told the Daily Mail that never appears naked in any film or television program. “I just don’t think that that is the right thing for me”, explained the matter. “When I see nudity in movies, I always a distraction. I know that if I am watching a scene and someone has their breasts to the view , then that is all that I’m seeing,” he added.
Catherine Zeta-Jones in Traffic
The naked british actress in the hit 2000 movie, in reality it was such. A double body filmed intimate moments.
The actress claims not to have problems in doing nudity front, but you prefer to use a double when it comes to show the rear. In fact, in Dominowhere stars in a sensual dance scene, not all the shots are of your body.