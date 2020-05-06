The classic remake of the 80’s brings neon, looks retro and a lot of nostalgia

Vally Girla reboot the classic 1983 directed by Martha Coolidgewill be available from next month and will have the role of Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse as the iconic Julie and Randy.

The new feature film, which was directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and that also will count with the participation of Mae Whitman, Rob Huebel, Camila Morrone, Judy Greer and Alicia Silverstone, is a tribute to the culture of the decade of the 1980’s and brings to mind the life-style of spontaneous parties, restaurants, shopping centers, costumes, colorful and quirky and above all, hairstyles lush: all elements that we miss during the quarantine period.

The film tells the story of Julie, a girl from the valley that has it all. She is popular and goes to a school for young privileged, but it lacks of adventure in his life. When she and her friends will head to Hollywood in search of excitement, Julie meets a punk named Randy that puts your world upside down. Randy challenges the vision of Julie on life, which is a cause of concern as their friends and family.

Valley Girl it will be available on straming and services demand from the May 8. Here I leave the trailer for you to enjoy:

