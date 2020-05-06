the day that a actor Friends became jealous to the player and broke all his trophies

Andre Agassione of the best tennis players of all time with 60 titles in a professional career of 20 years, had a episode black when he broke several of his trophies in a fit of jealousy he had with model and actress Brooke Shieldsthen his girlfriend.

Dinner between Brooke Shields and Matt LeBlanc in the series Friends Getty Images

It was 1995 and Agassi was fighting for the number one spot in the world with his compatriot Pete Sampras. Days after the US Open final, with the victory of his friend and main rival on the circuit, Agassi accompanied Brooke, invited to participate in an episode of the series “Friends”.

Brooke played the role of a “fanatic madman” of Dr. Drake Ramoray, the character Joey Tribbiani, played by the actor Matt LeBlanc. Agassi recalls, in his autobiography, that he did not want to accompany his future wife in the recording, but it was against his will. The discomfort got worse in the last scene.

Throughout the script, the character of Brooke needed to lick the hand of Joey in a restaurant. And that is exactly what made the actress, two times. In the second, Agassi lost control and left furious the recording.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

“The actor who plays Joey seems to be a very nice guy. However, when you start the scene, I realize that I’m going to have to kick the guy in the cu…. Apparently, the script asks Brooke to take the hand and lick it. “But she goes a step further, devouring his hand like an ice cream cone,” says Agassi.

“I follow with eyes wide open. Brooke hadn’t said anything about licking the hand of anyone. I knew what would be my reaction. This is not my life, I’m not really sitting with two hundred people watching my girlfriend lick the hand of a man”, follows the tennis.

“They will just do it. Brooke takes the hand of Joey and put it in the mouth up to the knuckles. This puts the eyes in white and slide the tongue on his hand. Jump out of the chair and run down the stairs…) Brooke, frantic behind me. I grab your arm and ask me where I’m going. I pray that I stay. Answer: go back and have fun. Licks his hand a little more.”

Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields lasted married two years. Andre Pichette / Getty Images

Then, Agassi comes out of New York and leading until two in the morning directly to Las Vegas, the city where he grew up and still maintains a home. On the phone, speaking with Brooke, who says that the humble act wrong of your boyfriend. The two argue, until she hangs up the phone.

It is when the american tennis player decides to discard the anger in his trophies and pulled all that were in his rack on the wall. Therefore, in a burst of anger, destroys the Davis Cup, the US Open, Wimbledon, and other smaller tournaments.

Agassi would win all the trophies, but the relationship with Brooke Shields lasted only until 1997. Later, he married the tennis player German Steffi Graf, with whom he is still together.

The u.s. withdrew from the circuit in 2006 as one of the few men who won four tournaments in a major Grand Slam (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open). It was also olympic champion in 1996 and world number one for 30 weeks.