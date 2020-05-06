The day that Andre Agassi became enraged with Brooke Shields because of Friends

At the end of the TWENTIETH Century and early TWENTY-first Century Andre Agassi was one of the best players in the world, Brooke Shields was a well-known actress and the series Friends was the most seen; however, the combination of these three ended very badly.

Legend of the Wolverhampton praises to Raul Jimenez

Salvation of Gymnastics is considered as ‘a new hand of God’

Agassi and Shields were married, and the actress participated in 1996 in the chapter ‘The One after The Superbowl’. The protagonist of the film ‘The Blue Lagoon’ she played a stalker of Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc.

Despite the fact that I did not want, Andre, join Brooke on the set and saw a scene, his wife licked the hand of LeBlanc, making him erupt in fury.

“I follow with eyes wide open. Brooke hadn’t said anything about licking your knob no one, Knew what would be my reaction. This is not my life, I’m not sitting with 200 people watching as my wife licks the hand of a man”, then stated Agassi.



According to information from the journal Millennium, the tennis player left the set and the actress followed him begging him not to leave, to which Andre replied: “go Back and have fun. Licks his hand a little more.”

Brooke Shields also gave to know that Agassi was enraged so much that he destroyed several of his trophies, including Big Sam. At the end the couple divorced in early 1999.

Andre Agassi is considered one of the best tennis players in history. In his career he earned eight Great Sam, an olympic gold medallist of Atlanta 1996 and the Masters Cup in 1990. The american is the only player in history to have won the seven most prestigious titles in tennis men’s singles: all four of the Grand Slam, the Masters Cup, the olympic gold medal and the Davis Cup.