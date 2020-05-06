The filming of the meeting of Friends is delayed by a coronavirus

The planned special meeting of ‘Fiends’that was going to be the main bet channel HBO Max to its launch, has been the latest victim of the shutdown of production caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to has confirmed ‘Variety’ by contacting sources close to the filming, the recording of the program has been delayed. Should be rolling next week, but has now been postponed until may, as very soon. Warner Bros. Television HBO and Max have refused to make a statement about it.

The protagonists of the series. (Getty)

After the first rumors and subsequent confirmation in the past month of February, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were already ready to re-appear on the small screen without a script, in a special that will be recorded in the scenario of the original series.

WarnerMedia paid more than 400 million dollars for the rights the program, exceeding the bid to Netflix. Ben Winston will be responsible to direct and executive produce, will be the responsibility of the creators of ‘Friends’, Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

So far, it seems that the biggest fans of these friends we will have to settle for continue watching all ten seasons in a loop during the confinement, nothing less than 236 episodes, a great way to spend this time isolated.

‘The coming’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘The internship: The Summits’ are some of the series that have also suspended their shoots because of the coronavirus.