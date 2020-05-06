The Forgotten Sons vs The New Day WWE SmackDown Live

The New Day vs The Forgotten Sons, combatazo to view

The undercard of SmackDown Live for this Friday has been changed recently. WWE announced yesterday a fight without the title of partnerships between The New Day and The Forgotten Sons.

We still do not know what two members of the stable newly uploaded NXT will form a team this Friday. What we do know is that The New Day will be Kofi Kingston and Big E, since Xavier Woods continues without return after his injury.

The division of couples is that check smoke

The combat has been announced after the last week, at the beginning of SmackDown, the promo of The New Day was interrupted by Fight House Party, Miz & Morrison and The Forgotten Sons.

The atmosphere grew warm with to the point that began the hostilities, rising Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker above the rest of the teams.

That same night, Miz & Morrison lost a match via pinfall against Fight House Party, leaving in the air what would happen with The New Day and The Forgotten Sons.

The new stable of the roster main ascended from NXT in SmackDown post-Wrestlemania 36, beating Blake and Cutler to Struggle House Party in his debut.

The New Day is in a good moment. Big E brought home the championship after defeating The Miz and Jey Uso in a triple threat and this week the official page of WWE being as the best team in history. What will end your winning streak with a defeat to The Forgotten Sons or on the contrary, beginners will learn the “best team in history”?

More fights announced

This Friday on SmackDown Live will see this and much more, as the recent fighting qualifiers for the MITB (Carmella vs Mandy Rose and Otis vs Ziggler) or a battle between two would-be two – times winner of the MITB as are Baron Corbin and Daniel Bryan.

