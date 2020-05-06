The formula begins to wear on its fourth season – This Is Us – Spoiler Time

One of the series I most enjoy episode after episode, and season after season, is This Is Usthe melodrama star NBC and the only series with primetime television broadcast american who has managed to stand out among all the range of stories that exist to compete with series star signals premium and streaming services. Dan Fogelmanthe creator of the series, takes us by the hand for every episode to tell us the family history of the family Pearson in the present, past and future, making to denote that the smallest event has an impact on the plot staff of each of the characters. From the past of the principal couple, Jack and Rebeccapassing by the rearing of his family and his three children, the development as adults Kevin, Kate and Randall until you start to see the future of how to end it all. A history that goes from the birth of life till your deathbed.

In his fourth and most recent season that began in September of last year and finished at the end of march, Fogelman denotes that the story starts to lead the way to your definitive end –it is enough to remember that the series is renewed for two more seasons. And though the story still keeping the level to which we are accustomed, is the general formula you start to feel worn out and repetitive on various occasions. But this is not a unique problem of its creator, is a problem that the same audience has led to. Prior to the premiere of its fourth season, has announced new names that would be added to the overall story of the series: Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), Omar Epps (House) and Asante Blackk (When They See Us), were some of them, even the latter received a promotion as a regular for the second part of the season, a story that never was. READ MORE: Fast and the Furious comes to Netflix; we've explained to the confused time line of the franchise The change of structure that freshened up the series by leaving to one side in the family drama and finally see the maturity of the Big Three it impacted heavily, so had to go back to the daily routine of the story. Returning to take up with strength the flashbacks and the return of Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, the character most beloved of the series.

It is as well that the second part of the series feels so different and again the interaction almost exclusively of the family Pearson. But in this return to the origins commits two big hits and a big error. On one hand we have to Kevin (Justin Hartley), the character loose of the story, find a purpose through helping his uncle Nicky and this becomes a main character with more strength to deal with their problem of alcoholism, which has caused problems in his father, his uncle and his grandfather. Kevin it becomes more human. The second hit is focused on Rebecca (Mandy Moore), always overshadowed by the perfect figure of Jack, has its moment of resurgence, and the story finally accepts that she is the true guide of the series. It is your personal story which leads to the jumps of time to which we are accustomed. And the grand error is the betrayal of the essence of their characters: Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), the writers forget the spirit of each one of them in pro again a little the villains of the season to have a balance in the story, which I never need to above.

