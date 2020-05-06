Did you know that the character of Ursula, the twin sister of Phoebe, appeared in Friends for a reason very particular? This is the curious and fun story that explains why Phoebe had a twin sister in Friends.

Although it has now been over 15 years since the end of the series, Friends remains for many one of the great names of entertainment. Such is the success that continues to reap to this day that the chains and platforms of streaming stick to be done with the rights to broadcast their episodes, coming to pay a fortune authentic.



Despite all the elapsed time and the amount of times we’ve seen the entire series, we are still discovering things and curiosities of Friends that are totally unknown to the good part of the fans. After having recounted the curious story behind the best cameo in the history of Friends today we are going to tell the fun story that explains why Phoebe had a twin sister in Friends.

And is that down to the smallest detail hides a story behind it, and the fact that Lisa Kudrow interpret two different roles in Friends, did not arise out of nothing, but which had its origin in another television series that was aired on NBC (the same string that is projected to Friends), call Mad About You.

Surely, many of you sound of other reports published in Hobby Consoles the story of the episode crossover of Friends in which we saw the cameo of Helen Hunt, star of Mad About You, who went into the Central Perk and confused Phoebe with Ursula. But how is that decided to join both series, and that one of the characters turns out to be the twin sister of a character from another series?

To know the answer to this question, one must delve a little deeper into the past of Lisa Kudrow. Before Friends, the actress suffered a setback when he got the role to interpret the character of Roz in Frasierbut four days of filming was farewell. Despite this, she tried to be strong and strive to give it my all as an actress on the next occasion that arose.



Shortly after he called his agent to inform him that wanted to tell her immediately to interpret a waitress without a name in the series Mad About You, and that, despite its short presence, it would appear in the credits as a guest actress. Although his agent advised him not to take the role (as it seemed to him a lack of respect that had her at the last moment for a recording that had to be done in an hour), Kudrow decided to leave escopetada willing to comply with your proposal.

If one proposes something with enthusiasm, the results can be most satisfactory. And Lisa Kudrow gave everything so brilliantly that Danny Jacobson, co-author of Mad About You, asked if he could appear in five more episodes. Immediately gave the name to the waitress without a name, going to be Ursula, and that character an episode of Mad About You right away, it had a small legion of fans.



While Kudrow was working on Mad About You, began casting Friends. By that time the writer of Mad About You, Jeffrey Klarik was the boyfriend of David Crane, one of the creators of Friends, so that by mediation of Klarik called Kudrow to make the casting of Phoebe (although she at that time did not know). Despite the small influence to the test, the actress was embroidered so much that the creators of the series were amazed with herbecause what they showed Kudrow was exactly what they envisioned for the character of Phoebe.

But then came the problem. And is that both series aired on NBC the same day and in the same time slot (one at eight and another at eight and a half). Taking into account that both series are set in New York, and that they share the same universe (in fact, the chapter on the blackout of Friends was a special that affected almost all the series of the NBC, being the blackout caused by the character of Helent Hunt in Mad About You), it is somewhat unlikely that the waitress at the Riff’s has a double life as a masseur and with a different name.



Then David Crane and Marta Kauffman, creators of Friends, came up with the idea that Phoebe and Ursula were twin sisters and so it would explain why he is the same person in both series. We proposed the plan to Jeffrey Klarik and he agreed immediately.

This came especially to the popularity of Friends, as by that time Mad About You had settled as a series of success, while Friends I had just start and little by little was taking his audience. Oh I was going to say that Friends would end up becoming one of the series of comedy’s most promising and profitable of the history of television!